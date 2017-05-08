Defence chips away at total 'Dance Moms' star hid from court
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH —
The amount is important because it will drive the sentence Miller, 51, receives for her bankruptcy fraud plea last year. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci wants her to spend 2
Miller's attorney, Brandon Verdream, got FBI Special Agent Sean Langford to acknowledge Miller split some of her merchandise sales 55-45 with an investment partner and that some income from personal appearances didn't take into account her expenses.
But Melucci contends that doesn't matter. That's because someone in bankruptcy must truthfully disclose all income so the court can ensure creditors receive maximum value in a repayment plan approved by the court.
Melucci contends Miller repeatedly hid her true income — as well as contracts for future income from her TV shows — until her channel-surfing bankruptcy judge saw her on TV and concluded Miller must be making far more than the $8,899 in monthly income she initially declared.
Miller eventually coughed up $288,000 in TV income she didn't initially report, then federal investigators found she'd hidden nearly $550,000 more from personal appearances, dance sessions and merchandise sales.
Miller's other
Miller wanted the bankruptcy court to let her repay only $150,000 of the condominium mortgage at a lower interest rate and sought to repay her other debts in full, but without interest or at lower rates. The outraged bankruptcy judge eventually ordered Miller to repay every penny.
Valencik testified that Miller didn't immediately disclose the TV income because her career was just taking off and she couldn't guarantee her future earnings.
"We didn't think that it was reliable," he testified.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
Most Popular
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Mr. Green Thumb: Immigrant showcases gardening talents at urban farm in Halifax