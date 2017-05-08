Existential Trump so close to the bone that you almost feel sorry for him...almost

The show: The President Show, Season 1, Episode 1 (Comedy)

The moment: Honk goes the truck



Writer and comedian Anthony Atamanuik plays Donald Trump as a talk show host: “I’m the president and I’m also the show, and that’s an incredible deal,” he purrs. While showing a camera crew “his” New York, he gets cranky.

“I want to go back to the Tower,” he pouts. A trunk horn sounds. “Oh boy, a truck!” he cries. He leaps up, pumps his arm in the “honk” gesture. The trunk honks. He claps gleefully.

“Did you see that?” he crows like a 3-year-old. “I wish an 18-wheeler truck would come. And the driver is a macho guy. And he says, ‘You drive the truck.’ And I drive it all the way to the river, and into the river.”

Without pausing, his eyes narrow; his voice drops to a slower babble. “And I drown in the river. I feel the water seeping over me, and the air leaves my lungs, and I’m finally at peace. Only then do I find the absolute solitude I’ve wanted.”

He snaps to: “Anyway, I’m tired of this.” He turns to the camera, host-y again: “So that’s my New York, from the East to the West 50’s.”

Alec Baldwin is no longer the only Trump in the game. Atamanuik gets the way Trump talks through his bottom teeth, the way his voice switches from soft and faux-controlled to fast and squeaky.

Most importantly, he gets at the desperate, unfillable maw of need under Trump’s narcissism. His Existential Trump not only makes you laugh, it almost — almost — makes you feel for the guy.