Issa Rae says goodbye to anonymity after 'Insecure' success

LOS ANGELES — Issa Rae is just starting to feel the side effects of having a hit show.

The 32-year-old creator and star of HBO's "Insecure" said Sunday that the show's success is bringing her greater recognition in the industry — and also on the streets of her suburban Los Angeles neighbourhood .

Rae said three cars stopped her while she was on her regular morning walk recently, and one even tried to follow her home.

She is seizing the opportunities that have come with such success, though, with at least two film projects in the works: one as writer, another as actress.