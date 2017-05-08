Novel to ask: What if Hillary Clinton hadn't married Bill?
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A
Random House announced Monday that Curtis Sittenfeld will tell the story from the point of view of Hillary Rodham. In real life, the former first lady did turn down Bill Clinton's marriage proposals at first before agreeing to marry. In the novel, not yet titled, she turns down Clinton once and for all, then goes on with her life.
No release date was announced.
Sittenfeld wrote "American Wife," whose main character was believed to have been loosely based on Laura Bush. Sittenfeld also wrote "Prep," about a Massachusetts prep school.
Sci-fi writer William Gibson is writing a novel about Hillary Clinton in which he imagines that she won the presidential election.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
Most Popular
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Mr. Green Thumb: Immigrant showcases gardening talents at urban farm in Halifax