"Real Housewives" star didn't report violations to officer

NEWARK, N.J. — A "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star on supervised release following her imprisonment for fraud could be in danger of violating her probation.

A federal court filing last week says Teresa Giudice (jooh-DEECH'-ay) failed to report two traffic violations to her probation officer within 72 hours as required.

The filing says she could be issued a violation petition if she does it again.

Giudice served nearly a year in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Her husband, Joe, is now serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes.