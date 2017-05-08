'Rumble' wins $50,000 award for best Canadian film at Hot Docs festival

TORONTO — "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World" took top honours at this year's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

The star-packed Sundance Film Festival hit, about indigenous musicians who have shaped popular music, won the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian feature-length film.

It also won the Hot Docs Audience Award.

Audience votes also awarded the top short documentary prize to "The Forger," while "Death in the Terminal" was chosen as the top mid-length documentary.