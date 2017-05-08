The Latest: 'Dance Moms' star's sentencing resumes Tuesday
PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the bankruptcy fraud sentencing of former "Dance Moms" reality star Abby Lee Miller (all times local):
5:50 p.m.
A Pennsylvania bankruptcy fraud sentencing hearing of former "Dance Moms" reality star Abby Lee Miller is scheduled to resume Tuesday.
Prosecutors want the 51-year-old Miller to spend 2 1/2 years in prison. Her attorneys are hoping she'll get probation.
Miller's attorneys questioned an FBI agent about his calculations of Miller's statements before calling her bankruptcy attorney to explain her case.
The judge already has filed tentative findings essentially agreeing with the
2:15 p.m.
The amount is important because it will drive the sentence 51-year-old Miller receives for her bankruptcy fraud plea last year. Prosecutors want her to spend 2
The hearing is being held Monday.
Miller's attorneys questioned an FBI agent about his calculations of Miller's alleged misstatements before calling her bankruptcy attorney to explain her case.
The judge already has filed tentative findings essentially agreeing with the
