Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel zinged his critics as he returned to late-night TV, arguing again that all Americans deserve the level of health care given his infant son.
Back on the air Monday after a week's absence, Kimmel said his son, Billy, is recovering well from open-heart surgery for a congenital disorder.
Then the ABC host issued a mock apology for what he called an "insensitive" and "offensive" call that all American families have medical coverage, whatever their income.
Kimmel poked fun at those who had called him an elitist and unfunny in his monologue last week, then discussed the issue with a GOP politician.
In a satellite interview with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Kimmel asked the Republican from Louisiana about uninsured workers and protection of children under a revised health care law.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
Most Popular
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
How a call from President Trump's son-in-law started a scramble on NAFTA
-
Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll