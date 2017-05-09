Entertainment

Burglar arrested at rapper 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion

This booking photo released by the Farmington Police Department shows Elwin Joyce, of Windsor, Conn. Joyce was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, for breaking into the Farmington, Conn., mansion of raper 50 Cent. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wasn't home at the time. (Farmington Police Department via AP)

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Authorities say they have arrested a suspected burglar at rapper 50 Cent's mansion in Connecticut.

Farmington police say the suspect set off an entry alarm Tuesday at the 50,000-square-foot home that alerted private security. Police responded and found the man on the 18-acre estate about 10 miles west of Hartford.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wasn't home at the time.

Police charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut, with burglary, trespassing and other crimes. It's not clear if Joyce has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The rapper bought the mansion from boxer Mike Tyson for about $4 million in 2003. It's now on the market for just under $6 million.

A judge last year approved a bankruptcy reorganization plan for Jackson.

