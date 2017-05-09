Carrie Underwood helping fund girls sports programs

Through CALIA by Carrie Underwood, a fitness and lifestyle brand created in partnership with DICK'S, the country music superstar will fund an estimated 100 teams across America this month. The projects will be part of a $500,000 commitment to support girls youth sports across the country.

"Sports were a big part of my life growing up, so it's important to me that girls across the country get those same opportunities," said Underwood, whose projects will be funded on the education crowdfunding platform, DonorsChoose.org. "Through Sports Matter, CALIA and The DICK'S Foundation, we are empowering hundreds of girls across the country to learn, grow and dream, teaching them to do what they love later in life."