Entertainment

Gordon Lightfoot biography to hit shelves in September

TORONTO — A biography on Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is due this fall.

Penguin Canada says "Lightfoot," by music journalist Nicholas Jennings, will be published under the Viking Canada imprint on Sept. 26.

The publishing house says Jennings "has had a long-standing relationship" with Lightfoot for nearly two decades.

The biography will include input from family, friends, musical greats and industry insiders.

Penguin says the book will further "our understanding of how an inspired songwriter works" and "delight Lightfoot fans as well as attract new ones."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular