New backers lure Steve Jobs opera to Seattle, San Francisco
SANTA FE, N.M. — A techno-infused opera about the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has earned the financial backing of opera companies in San Francisco and Seattle, ensuring the musical meditation on the iconic entrepreneur will travel to America's high-tech enclave.
The Santa Fe Opera is preparing for the July world premiere of "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" at its open-air stage in the foothills of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
On Tuesday, the Seattle Opera and the San Francisco Opera announced they would help underwrite the artistic creation of the opera as well as its stage production, guaranteeing the right to performances beyond Santa Fe in California and Washington.
The Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University also has signed on as co-producer.
