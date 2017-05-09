Six English books, three poetry titles shortlisted for Trillium Book Award

TORONTO — Six books and three poetry titles have been shortlisted in English-language categories for the 2017 Trillium Book Award celebrating Ontario-based writers.

In the book category, Scotiabank Giller Prize winner Andre Alexis is a finalist for "The Hidden Keys" (Coach House Books), and Kamal Al-Solaylee made the Trillium short list for "Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means (To Everyone)." "Brown" (HarperCollins) is also a finalist for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

Danila Botha's "For All the Men (and Some of the Women) I've Known" (Tightrope Books) was chosen, and Leesa Dean was recognized for "Waiting for the Cyclone" (Brindle & Glass Publishing).

Rounding out the short list are Susan Holbrook for "Throaty Wipes" (Coach House Books) and Melanie Mah for "The Sweetest One" (Cormorant Books).

English-language poetry finalists are Laurie D. Graham for "Settler Education: Poems" (McClelland & Stewart), Meaghan Strimas for "Yes or Nope" (Mansfield Press) and Dane Swan for "A Mingus Lullaby" (Guernica Editions).

The five shortlisted French-language books are:

— Jean Boisjoli, "La mesure du temps" (Editions Prise de parole)

— Louis L'Allier, "Nikolaos, le copiste" (Editions David)

— Eric Mathieu, "Les suicides d'Eau-Claire" (Editeur La Meche)

— Paul-Francois Sylvestre, "Cinquante ans de 'p'tits bonheurs' au Theatre francais de Toronto" (Editions du Gref)

— Michele Vinet, "L'enfant-feu" (Editions Prise de parole)

The French-language finalists for children's literature are:

— Pierre-Luc Belanger, "Ski, blanche et avalanche" (Editions David)

— Gilles Dubois, "Nanuktalva" (Editions David)

— Daniel Marchildon, "Zazette, la chatte des Ouendats" (Soulieres Editeur)

Recipients of the Trillium Book Award receive $20,000, and their respective publishers receive $2,500 to promote the winning titles. All finalists receive a $500 honorarium.

Poetry and French-language children's literature winners each receive $10,000, and their publisher $2,000 for promotion of the titles. Finalists for these awards also receive a $500 honorarium.

Previous winners have included Margaret Atwood, Michael Ondaatje and Nobel Prize winner Alice Munro.