St. Louis to turn Chuck Berry's one-time home into museum
St. Louis is planning to convert Chuck Berry's one-time home into a museum and to create a cultural district around it
The city on Monday solicited bids for the project, which will be
The museum would anchor a "Chuck Berry Cultural District," to
The
Berry, a lifelong resident of St. Louis, moved from the one-story red brick home in 1958, but he continued to perform regularly at a club not far from his 1950s home until shortly before his death.
"Many of my
The city has owned the home since 2010, though it is currently is disrepair. The St. Louis Development Corp. said on its
Developers have until July 10 to submit ideas. The city said tax credits and other incentives may be available.
