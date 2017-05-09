Entertainment

Wish you were here? V&A museum puts Pink Floyd on show

A man listens to an audio display at the Pink Floyd exhibition 'Their Mortal Remains' at the V&A museum in west London, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, an immersive, experimental journey through Pink Floyd's world of over 350 objects and artefacts from the band. The exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the band's first album, 'The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn' and officially opens to the public on 13 May (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

A man listens to an audio display at the Pink Floyd exhibition 'Their Mortal Remains' at the V&A museum in west London, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, an immersive, experimental journey through Pink Floyd's world of over 350 objects and artefacts from the band. The exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the band's first album, 'The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn' and officially opens to the public on 13 May (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum's new exhibition is a psychedelic time capsule of a show devoted to the band Pink Floyd, complete with floating pigs, surreal animations and trippy projections.

But it's not the visuals, or the group's experimental music, that identifies the exhibition in London as an ode to a vanished time. It's the economics.

Pink Floyd was given limitless studio time to create sprawling albums that sold in the tens of millions. They staged multimedia shows so technically ambitious that one tour's set took eight days to assemble.

Aubrey "Po" Powell, who helped design the band's most famous album covers, said Tuesday the exhibition is a celebration of a vanished "golden period" when musical renegades could flourish.

The show opens Saturday and runs to Oct. 1.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular