Wish you were here? V&A museum puts Pink Floyd on show

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert Museum's new exhibition is a psychedelic time capsule of a show devoted to the band Pink Floyd, complete with floating pigs, surreal animations and trippy projections.

But it's not the visuals, or the group's experimental music, that identifies the exhibition in London as an ode to a vanished time. It's the economics.

Pink Floyd was given limitless studio time to create sprawling albums that sold in the tens of millions. They staged multimedia shows so technically ambitious that one tour's set took eight days to assemble.

Aubrey "Po" Powell, who helped design the band's most famous album covers, said Tuesday the exhibition is a celebration of a vanished "golden period" when musical renegades could flourish.