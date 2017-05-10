Dove's latest 'Real Beauty' campaign draws harsh criticism over bottles

The authority on love the skin you're in, Dove’s latest ‘Real Beauty’ campaign launched with the intention of once again celebrating body diversity, but the collection of specially designed bottles have some women taking offence at their efforts.

“Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes,” Dove announces in a promotional video, showing how women’s bodies, like soap bottles, don’t have to conform to one mould. In this case, they can be categorized into six.

The limited edition designs, created by an advertising team at Ogilvy London, come in a variety of shapes and sizes intended to represent women’s bodies -- from tall and thin to hourglass-shaped.

Some of the criticism online calls the shapes unrealistic, but most have ridiculed the brand for comparing soap bottles to women's bodies.

In another tweet, one man joked he would be afraid to offend his wife if he chose the wrong shaped bottle of body wash for her.

The Atlantic’s Ian Bogost has even gone so far, declaring Dove has ‘ruined its body image’ with their latest “Real Beauty’ campaign.

“Just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too,” the company said on their website.