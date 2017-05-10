Hillary Clinton to speak at book publishing convention
NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton is coming to next month's publishing convention.
The former presidential candidate, secretary of state and U.S. senator will speak June 1 at BookExpo, the industry's annual national gathering, convention officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The hour-long event is being billed as "An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton." It will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, site for BookExpo.
Officials declined to say whether Clinton will give a speech and/or will be interviewed onstage. Clinton will likely discuss the book of essays she has planned for September. The book, currently untitled, is expected to touch upon her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
Clinton was first lady when she spoke at the 1995 convention to promote her book "It Takes a Village."
