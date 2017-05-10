'Kill Bill' and 'Twin Peaks' actor Michael Parks dies at 77
NEW YORK — Michael Parks, a prolific character actor and a
Parks' agent, Jane Schulman, says the actor died Tuesday in Los Angeles. No cause of death was announced.
In a career that spanned five decades, Parks acted in more than 100 films and TV shows, including "Twin Peaks." Many of his early starring roles were countercultural 1960s films, including "Wild Seed" and "Bus Riley's Back in Town," alongside Ann-Margret. He starred as a disillusioned, motorcycle-riding newsman in the 1969 series "Then Came Bronson."
Parks' career enjoyed a rebirth thanks to the interest of Tarantino, Smith and Robert Rodriguez. He had memorable parts in Tarantino's "Kill Bill" films, Rodriguez's "From Dusk till Dawn" and Smith's "Tusk."
