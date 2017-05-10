Luis Miguel settles lawsuit that prompted his arrest

LOS ANGELES — Luis Miguel has settled a lawsuit filed by his former manager that led to the Mexican singer's arrest last week, court records show.

Attorneys for Miguel's former manager, William Brockhaus, filed documents stating a $1 million judgment they obtained against Miguel last year has been satisfied.

The Grammy-winning singer was scheduled to appear in a federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday to undergo questioning about his finances and how he should pay the judgment.

The singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, was arrested on May 2 on a contempt order after he failed to appear at numerous court hearings.

Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home. A judge had ordered his 2013 Rolls Royce seized earlier in the proceedings.

Brockhaus sued Miguel in Texas in 2014, claiming the singer failed to pay him based on a 2012 management contract they signed.

Miguel repeatedly refused to accept court documents in the case and until last week, he had no attorney listed to represent him.

Miguel, who has also won four Latin Grammys and is known as "El Sol de México" (The Sun of Mexico), has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and enjoyed a successful career in multiple genres, including pop, mariachi, ballads and boleros.