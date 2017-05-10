Taos to honour late actor Dennis Hopper with motorcycle rally
A
A
Share via Email
TAOS, N.M. — The town of Taos is celebrating the life of the late actor and former resident Dennis Hopper.
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports (https://goo.gl/HYITXN) that the northern New Mexico enclave will
Hopper moved to New Mexico in the late 1960s and directed the 1969 film Easy Rider, which parts were filmed in Taos Pueblo.
He later lived at the Taos Mabel Dodge Luhan house.
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson proclaimed "Dennis Hopper Day" in 2010.
___
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'