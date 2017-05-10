'The Fix' by David Baldacci tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 7 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (2) The Fix _ David Baldacci

2. (-) Beartown _ Fredrik Backman

3. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

4. (-) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

5. (3) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis

6. (6) My Italian Bulldozer _ Alexander McCall Smith

7. (9) Lincoln in the Bardo _ George Saunders

8. (-) The Last Neanderthal _ Claire Cameron

9. (4) Star Wars: Thrawn _ Timothy Zahn

10. (10) Son of a Trickster _ Eden Robinson

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

2. (1) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

3. (5) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

4. (-) Note to Self _ Connor Franta

5. (3) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

6. (4) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

7. (7) The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters _ Tom Nichols

8. (8) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel

9. (-) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner