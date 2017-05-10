The Latest: 'Perfect Storm' ship now part of artificial reef

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Latest on the intentional sinking of the ship made famous in the book and film "The Perfect Storm" (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The ship made famous in the book and subsequent film "The Perfect Storm" has been intentionally sunk off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts.

The Tamaroa was sunk Wednesday morning so it could become part of an artificial reef. It was sent down about 33 nautical miles (61 kilometres ) off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey.

The 205-foot (62-meter) Coast Guard vessel initially was scheduled to be sunk several months ago. But those plans were repeatedly delayed by rough seas and other related issues.

A tugboat had hauled the Tamaroa from a Norfolk, Virginia, shipyard earlier in the week.

The Tamaroa was first commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1934 under the name Zuni, which during World War II helped tow damaged vessels across the war-torn Pacific Ocean.

