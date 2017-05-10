Writers' Union of Canada sorry for article encouraging cultural appropriation

TORONTO — The Writers' Union of Canada apologized Wednesday for an opinion article in the latest issue of its quarterly magazine advocating for more cultural appropriation in Canadian literature.

In the article, novelist and Write magazine editor Hal Niedzviecki writes that he doesn't "believe in cultural appropriation" and thinks "anyone, anywhere, should be encouraged to imagine other peoples, other cultures, other identities."

He goes on to suggest there should be an Appropriation Prize in literature.

Some of the other contributors to the magazine took to Twitter to express outrage, noting their articles in the issue were against cultural appropriation.

They also noted the magazine issue featured indigenous writers.

In a statement, the Writers' Union of Canada said it "deeply regrets the pain and offence caused by" the article, and noted Niedzviecki has resigned from his position.

"The (article) offended and hurt readers, contributors to the magazine and members of the editorial board," said the union, noting the magazine is intended "to offer space for honest and challenging discussion and to be sincerely encouraging to all voices."

"The union recognizes that intention is not enough, and that we failed in execution in this instance. We remain dedicated to honouring the very hard work we have set ourselves, and to taking responsibility for systemic wrongs in which we as an institution with a place in helping to define Canadian culture have participated."

Alicia Elliott drew attention to the article on Tuesday with a series of posts on Twitter.

"I can't even begin to describe the anger I'm feeling right now. I'm literally shaking. My essay is about cultural appropriation," she tweeted.