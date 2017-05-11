Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Orlando Bloom among 'Red Nose Day' stars

In this combination photo, Julia Roberts, left, appears at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2016, Jack Black, center, appears at the premiere of "The Polka King" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 22, 2017 and Orlando Bloom appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2017. NBC announced Thursday, May 11, that those stars will be joined by Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard and Yvette Nicole Brown during the Red Nose Day fundraising telecast on May 25. (AP Photo/Files)

LOS ANGELES — Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled are donning red noses to help kids as part of TV's "Red Nose Day Special ."

NBC announced Thursday that those stars will be joined by Julia Roberts, Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard, Yvette Nicole Brown and the cast of TV's "This is Us" during the fundraising telecast on May 25.

The hourlong special hosted by Chris Hardwick will also feature a sequel to the 2003 film "Love Actually" called "Red Nose Day Actually" that reunites most of the original cast.

The Red Nose Day fundraising effort is a relative newcomer in the U.S. but started in the U.K. more than 30 years ago. The American effort has raised $60 million over the past two years for children's causes worldwide.

