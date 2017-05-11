Campus esports on the rise as college gamers contest North American title

TORONTO — Elite collegiate gamers will be gunning for glory this weekend in search of a North American title and the scholarship prize money that goes with it.

Gamers from the University of British Columbia to UCLA will be squaring off in a downtown Toronto cinema Friday through Sunday at the CSL North American Collegiate Grand Finals with more than US$100,000 in scholarships on the line.

They will compete in four PC games: "Dota 2," "Counter Strike: Global Offensive," "League of Legends" and "StarCraft 2."

"These are the final four for each of our leagues," said Wim Stocks, CEO and GM of WorldGaming.

Performances this weekend could lead to contracts from pro gaming teams. Some top collegiate gamers already play in pro events.

"These are some of the best players in the world," said Stocks.

Organizers say what is billed as the largest collegiate esports event is proof of the growth of the industry on campuses.

The Collegiate Starleague was founded in 2009 by Mona Zhang as a Princeton freshman. It was subsequently purchased by WorldGaming, which Cineplex acquired in 2015 for $10 million with a promise to invest $5 million more in the venture.

CSL vice-president Neil Duffy says the number of campuses involved has grown from 230 to 240 in 2015 to more than 920 this year.

Go to the Robert Morris University Illinois athletics website and you will see esports alongside football, golf and other sports. You can get a varsity letter for gaming.

The University of Utah, whose curriculum includes an acclaimed video game development program, and Stephens College, an all-women's school in Columbia, Mo., also recently announced esports programs.

And Duffy says there are 30-plus more like those in the U.S.

Stocks says campus esports is growing despite "administrative red tape" in some quarters.

"Enlightened schools are seeing esports as a huge opportunity for aiding and abetting their recruiting," said Stocks. "The smart schools are recognizing that kids who are playing esports are amongst the brightest STEM students — brightest science, tech, engineering and math students."

In Canada, St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., and Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., have recently formalized their esports programs.

The Collegiate Starleague season mirrors the academic calendar, starting with registration in September. Plays runs October through April, with the finals in May.

William (Buster) Stewart is part of the Waterloo "StarCraft 2" team that faces a tough University of Montreal team first up. Last Saturday, the 23-year-old and his teammates held a 12-hour practice session with an eye to a semifinal upset.

The fourth-year computer sciences student from Stayner, Ont., started playing in CSL in 2013, eventually taking over as team co-ordinator.

"It's the strongest team Waterloo has ever had, since I've been here."

The Montreal team features Alex (Semper) Dimitriu, a world-class talent, and partner-in-crime Simon (Jig) Lacasse-Labelle.

The University of British Columbia could figure prominently this weekend. The school won the "Dota 2" final last year and was runner-up in 2015. It also won the "StarCraft 2" final in 2016 but was beaten in this year's playoffs.

This year marks the first time the finals have been in Canada and as a standalone event. Previous championships (2014 in Anaheim, 2015 in San Francisco, 2016 in Austin) were in conjunction with larger gaming events.

The biggest title is "League of Legends," mainly due to developer Riot Games, which has worked hard to help build its collegiate following.

Game developers work closely with CSL, happy to get their title in front of players. Stocks says other companies are also interested, looking to find a way to reach college students who are "not consuming their entertainment in traditional ways."

CSL organizers say more than 1,500 teams competed from October 2016 to April across six games and three different platforms.

Two other games — "Madden NFL" and "Vainglory"— have separate finals. Madden is contested on Xbox One/PlayStation 4 while "Vainglory" is a mobile game. CSL plans to add more console and mobile games in the future and looks to expand into Europe in the 2017-18 season.

The four grand finals:

"StarCraft 2": University of Waterloo, University of Montreal, University of Connecticut and Temple University (Friday with $8,000 in prizes on the line).

"League of Legends" Invitational: UBC, Simon Fraser, McMaster and the University of Toronto (Friday, $5,000).

"Dota 2" (a sequel to "Defense of the Ancients"): UBC, University of Connecticut, Cal State Long Beach and UC Davis (California) (Saturday, $50,000).

"Counter Strike: Global Offensive": UBC, UC Irvine (California), UCLA and CUNY Baruch (New York) (Sunday, $50,000).

The finals tournament includes a series of speaker panels and sessions on the esports industry.

On the web: www.cstarleague.com