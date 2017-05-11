Director returns to youth theatre after nude scene dispute
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — A Boston youth
The Boston Children's Theatre said Wednesday that Burgess Clark has agreed to return to work. The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2q4Llse ) he was briefly laid off when members of the
Three board members, including the chairman, have resigned since Saturday.
Staff members had been striking since Clark's removal.
Executive director Toby Schine said he was bringing Clark back to "begin the healing process."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'