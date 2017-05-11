Don't bother me, or else, Steve Harvey warns his staffers

NEW YORK — Steve Harvey wants to be alone. So don't be knocking on his dressing room door.

That's just one of several pointed warnings to Harvey's staff emailed by the talk-show host before the start of this season of "The Steve Harvey Show."

Harvey's directive, obtained and posted by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder, also cautions his minions not to approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway.

Harvey implores his staff not to "take offence " at these new measures, explaining they are for the good of his "personal life and enjoyment."

Since being made public, the memo has sparked scorn and jeering on social media.