Don't bother me, or else, Steve Harvey warns his staffers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Steve Harvey wants to be alone. So don't be knocking on his dressing room door.
That's just one of several pointed warnings to Harvey's staff emailed by the talk-show host before the start of this season of "The Steve Harvey Show."
Harvey's directive, obtained and posted by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder, also cautions his minions not to approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway.
Harvey implores his staff not to "take
Since being made public, the memo has sparked scorn and jeering on social media.
On Thursday, Harvey spoke to a reporter for "Entertainment Tonight," and conceded that he should've handled the matter "a little bit differently."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'