Her Funniness: Amy Schumer takes a turn in Judge Judy's seat
LOS ANGELES — Amy Schumer may not be giving up comedy for a legal career, yet she took a turn in Judge Judy's seat during a recent visit to the set of the syndicated courtroom show.
Schumer posted pictures and video of her visit to the Los Angeles set on Tuesday. One photo shows Judge Judy Scheindlin playfully pointing at Schumer and Schumer's sister, comedian Kim Caramele. In a video , Schumer sits in the judge's chair and takes papers from bailiff Petri Byrd.
Byrd also posted a clip to his personal Instagram feed , referring to Schumer as "Her Funnyness."
Schumer is promoting her new movie "Snatched," which opens Friday.
