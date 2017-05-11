Brendan Gleeson is a leading man without all the Hollywood hassle

Brendan Gleeson doesn’t have the hassles of most Hollywood leading men. Bulky, gruff-looking and beaming a thick Irish brogue, the acclaimed thespian rarely even gets approached in public.

“The Harry Potter thing was just such a huge thing I suppose,” admitted the man behind the fantasy franchises’ Mad-Eye Moody. “But luckily enough, I was in enough get-up that people don’t recognize me immediately.”

Gleeson hasn’t just averted the public’s attention through prosthetics and extensive make-up however.

After starring in over 50 movies as everything from a Newfoundland fisherman to Winston Churchill, the versatile artist has disappeared into so many roles that he’s become one of cinema’s most sought-after character actors.

“I have to be honest with you, I bore myself,” admitted Gleeson about his extensive range of characters. “I’m 25 years doing it so I’m sure I’m repeating myself (but) I love variety, I like the difference and finding out things. I like to be confronted with stuff I don’t already know.”

For his latest project, Gleeson certainly learned a lot about a slice of history previously unknown to him. After all, Alone in Berlin cast the renowned actor as a German factory worker who covertly became a Nazi protester after the death of his son in the Second World War.

“I do think that World War II is a place that would benefit from being muddied up a little bit in the sense that not everybody was a hero or a villain,” explained Gleeson of the moral drama about a remarkable real-life couple that opposed Nazism by placing propagandist postcards around Berlin opposing Hitler.

While the couple’s dissension may have had limited success in the history books, their futile struggle against the Nazi regime was not lost on Gleeson.

“I’m a great believer in the fact that given the chance, a human being wishes to be a decent one and the more we can look at somebody like the Quangels, it’s an inspiration,” said Gleeson about the film’s fictional version of Otto and Elise Hampel.

“The apparent ineffectiveness of the protest, I think that’s a bigger statement because it means that they were adhering to what was best of themselves.”

It wasn’t just the Hampels’ tale that appealed to Gleeson however.

After a quarter of a century of moviemaking, the 62-year-old talent is also beginning to feel a personal responsibility to relate stories of the past to younger generations.

Gleeson himself has four sons, two of whom have followed his career path. Eldest son Domhnall has reeled off a string of strong performances in major hits including The Revenant, The Force Awakens and Brooklyn.

“I’m not sure their world will be different from that world for too much longer the way things are going,” laughs Gleeson of the next generation.

“(But in) World War II, there’s a certain innocence in terms of the goodies and the baddies that allows us to watch heroism without having to feel like we have to second guess it.