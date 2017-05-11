PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 5/7/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

3. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Broken Road" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. "Anything is Possible" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

9. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

10. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

11. "One Perfect Lie" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Press)

12. "Robert B. Parkers Little White Lies" by Ace Atkins (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

14. "Beartown" by Frederik Backman (Atria)

15. "The Woman in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

8. "I hope I Screw This Up" by Kyle Cease (North Star Way)

9. "Women Who Work" Ivanka Trump (Portfolio)

10. "Blast the Sugar Out!" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's Press)

11. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

12. "Old School" by Bill O'Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

14. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

15. "THe Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (W)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "As Time Goes By" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

2. "Family Tree" by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

3. "The Bitter Season by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

4. "The Emperor's Revenge" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Twelve Dead Men" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. "Blood Magick" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

7. "Orchard Valley Grooms" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. "The Kept Woman" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. "End of Watch" by Stephen King (Pocket)

10. "The Obsession" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

11. "Along Came Trouble" by Sheryyl Woods (Mira)

12. "Magic" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

14. "Extreme Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

15. "'Til Death Do Us Part" by Amanda Quick (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

4. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchet (Harper Perennial)

6. "Confessions of a Domestic Failure" by Bunmi Laditan (Mira)

7. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

8. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

9. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

10. "Detective Cross" James Patterson (BookShots)

11. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

12. "Private: Gold by James Patterson (BookShots)

13. "Oola for Women" by Dave Braun and Troy Amdahl (HCI)

14. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

15. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)