Roberto Cavalli names new creative director
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — The Roberto Cavalli fashion house has named British designer Paul Surridge as creative designer, making his debut with the womenswear spring-summer 2018 collection to be shown in September.
Surridge said Wednesday that he is
The fashion house has been without a creative director since Peter Dundas stepped down in October. Brand founder Roberto Cavalli gave up creative control a year and a half earlier as he sold off a majority stake.
Surridge's experience is mostly in menswear, including for Acne Studios, Jil Sander under Raf Simons and Burberry alongside Christopher Bailey. He also worked at Z Zegna as creative director and at Calvin Klein in the 1990s.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
-
In Focus
The wild evolution of an island that is truly fit for a king
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'