WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended May 7th.

FICTION

1. "The Trials of Apollo, Book Two by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

2. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. "A Court of Wings and Ruin" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury U.S.A. Children's Books)

4. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead Books)

5. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

6. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

9. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. "Way of the Warrior Kid" Jocko Willink (Feiwel & Friends)

NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central)

3. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

5. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

8. "I hope I Screw This Up" by Kyle Cease (North Star Way)

9. "Women Who Work" Ivanka Trump (Portfolio)

10. "Blast the Sugar Out!" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's Press)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. "A Court of Wings and Ruin" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury U.S.A. Children's Books)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Random House)

6. "The Trials of Apollo, Book Two by Rick Riordan (Disney Press)

7. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Detective Cross" James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. "HEre Comes Trouble by Debbie Macomber (MIRA)

10. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

3. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf Doubleday Publishing)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

6. "The Philosophy Book by Will Buckingham (DK Publishing)

7. "Threads of Suspicion" by Dee Henderson (Baker)

8. "I hope I Screw This Up" by Kyle Cease (North Star Way)

9. "Lost City of the Monkey God" by Douglas Preston (Grand Central)

10. "D Day Through German Eyes by Holger Eckhertz (Holger Eckhertz)