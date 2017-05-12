Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Legendary singer Tony Bennett has
Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night, but the venue announced Friday the show was postponed.
The announcement says 90-year-old Bennett had been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days."
It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets, and all tickets will be
Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn't a rescheduled date yet, but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon."
Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.
He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.
