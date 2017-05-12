Stay classy, USC, Will Ferrell delivers commencement talk

LOS ANGELES — One of the University of Southern California's most distinguished alums — funnyman Will Ferrell — is returning to his alma mater to give the keynote address at this year's 134th commencement.

The question remains: Will the member of the Class of 1990 bring arguably his most famous comic persona with him to Friday's ceremony — faux TV anchorman Ron Burgundy?

Or will the former "Saturday Night Live" star delve into one of his many other characters.

Ferrell, who earned a journalism degree from USC, has starred in films such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," ''Elf" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

The longtime supporter of campus causes also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2011.