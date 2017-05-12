Thomas Rhett shares photo of adopted daughter
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Just in time for Mother's Day, country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins posted pictures of their adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins on social media on Friday.
The couple, whose last name is Akins, announced earlier this year they were adopting a child from Africa and that Lauren was also pregnant. Lauren Akins posted on Instagram that they met her in Uganda over a year ago and she arrived home on Thursday. This is the first child for the couple, who have volunteered on mission trips with the
Married in 2012, the couple appears in the music video for his No. 1 country hit, "Die A Happy Man," which earned him a Grammy nomination this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Halifax police ask for public's help locating missing teenage girl
-
-
Witness testifies at William Sandeson murder trial to seeing body slumped over chair, bleeding
-
Not their lucky day: Pair charged in Halifax with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in winnings