Tackling the world’s biggest taboo from an adamantly female perspective

The show: I Love Dick, Season 1, Episode 1 (Amazon Prime)

The moment: The meeting



Chris (Kathryn Hahn) is a frustrated filmmaker. Her husband Sylvere (Griffin Dunne) is a writer. He has a fellowship in groovy Marfa, Texas, run by Dick (Kevin Bacon), a revered environmental artist. She wasn’t planning to stay.

But she goes to a party, and he’s there. Dick. He approaches her. The background noise drops out. We hear only their conversation — ordinary pleasantries — over a low thrum. The sound of her desire.

Artful close-ups make us feel her chest tighten, her breath grow gaspy. Casually, she says, “I’m here with my husband.”

On the word “husband,” the sound comes back up.

This series, co-created by Jill Soloway, from Chris Kraus’s source book (a feminist classic), is the most exciting thing to come along since Soloway’s last series, Transparent.

It takes on the world’s biggest taboo — female desire — from an adamantly female perspective.

The female gaze is the subject in art and entertainment now, and it’s fearlessly the focus here. Chris writes frankly sexual letters to Dick (we hear them in voice-over, and phrases appear on screen in red block letters).

Female desire is scary because it’s perceived to shatter families and threaten society. Soloway and her (all female) writers use that — by season’s end, Chris’s letters have affected every character. The show’s brilliance is how it communicates that, not by being didactic, but via character and a nuanced cinematic language (like this scene).

Desire, Chris writes, is “claustrophobia inside your skin.” Soloway shows us what that looks like — to her.