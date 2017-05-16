African dance master choreographer Chuck Davis dies; was 80

RALEIGH, N.C. — A master choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance styles who founded dance companies in North Carolina and New York has died. He was 80.

The executive director of the African American Dance Ensemble in Durham, North Carolina, said Tuesday that choreographer Chuck Davis died Sunday at his Durham home. Dr. B. Angeloe Burch Sr. says Davis had been diagnosed with cancer about two years ago and had been treated. He says the cause of death isn't known.

Davis founded the African American Dance Ensemble in 1983 and was founder and director of Dance Africa, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He also founded the Chuck Davis Dance Company in New York in 1968.