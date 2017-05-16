Everyman Ansari continues his emergence as the master of his niche

The show: Master of None, Season 2, Episode 4

The moment: The jar



Dev (Aziz Ansari) is working his dating app. He meets various women for dinner; we see slices of their easy/awkward/funny/horrid conversations. Some of the dates progress to phase two, rooftop drinks, where they connect/stall/keep trying. Fewer still women kiss him in the Uber home. One invites him to her bed.

“Do you want to grab a condom from that jar?” she asks.

He reaches. It’s jarring all right — it’s shaped like a stereotypical African-American mammy. He hesitates. He grabs a condom.

Later, putting on his shoes, he carefully asks, “What’s up with the jar?”

She says it was a gift. He suggests it’s racist. She insists no one else has been offended by it. Then again, no black person has seen it.

“I’m the person with the darkest skin tone who’s seen it and I’m the most offended,” Dev says. “Don’t you see a correlation there?”

“So you think I’m racist now, but you still had sex with me?” she asks.

“Just show it to a black person some time,” he urges.

“Get out of my apartment,” she replies.

This episode hits the sweet spot for this series.

It’s timeless, relatable to anyone who’s ever confronted dashed hopes, miscommunications and outrageous disconnects in the search for sex and, maybe, possibly love.

Yet it’s also urgently contemporary, with pitfalls specific to being a brown person dating people of all races via technology in an urban centre in the early 21st century. Ansari has carved out a genius niche for himself: he’s Everyman, only one we’ve never seen before.