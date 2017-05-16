'Hi love!' says card Taylor Swift sent to college grad

MIAMI — Who in the world would be so fearless as to invite Taylor Swift to her college graduation party?

Ashley Silvers of Miami, that's who. The 22-year-old with a new degree in public relations and advertising mailed an invite to the megastar that thanked Swift for being a positive influence.

Then she went home from the University of Central Florida to prepare for her New York City-themed party, celebrating her acceptance into Fordham University's business school. A large bouquet of flowers arrived, with a handwritten note and picture drawn by none other than Swift.