Harry Styles steps in to host Corden's 'Late Late Show'

LOS ANGELES — Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has taken over James Corden's "Late Late Show" for a night.

Styles was introduced as Corden on Tuesday night's edition of the CBS talk show. He slipped into the role by telling a few jokes during an opening monologue , poking fun at two of late night comedy's favourite targets, President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Corden returned the favour by appearing as Styles during a skit. He later resumed hosting duties.