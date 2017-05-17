'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 14 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (-) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

2. (1) The Fix _ David Baldacci

3. (-) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel

4. (3) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

5. (5) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis

6. (-) House of Names _ Colm Toibin

7. (4) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

8. (6) My Italian Bulldozer _ Alexander McCall Smith

9. (8) The Last Neanderthal _ Claire Cameron

10. (2) Beartown _ Fredrik Backman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

2. (-) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. (2) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

4. (5) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

5. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

6. (-) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann (1)

7. (9) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner

8. (4) Note to Self _ Connor Franta

9. (8) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel