'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending May 14 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (-) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins
2. (1) The Fix _ David Baldacci
3. (-) Against All Odds _ Danielle Steel
4. (3) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
5. (5) The Black Book _ James Patterson and David Ellis
6. (-) House of Names _ Colm Toibin
7. (4) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout
8. (6) My Italian Bulldozer _ Alexander McCall Smith
9. (8) The Last Neanderthal _ Claire Cameron
10. (2) Beartown _ Fredrik Backman
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
2. (-) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. (2) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
4. (5) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
5. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
6. (-) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann (1)
7. (9) The Secrets of My Life _ Caitlyn Jenner
8. (4) Note to Self _ Connor Franta
9. (8) The Stranger in the Woods _ Michael Finkel
10. (10) Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World _ Michael Harris
