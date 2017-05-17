Munich council rejects Oktoberfest beer price cap plan
BERLIN — Munich's city council has rejected an attempt to take the froth off beer prices at the annual Oktoberfest.
Deputy mayor Josef Schmid, who oversees the Bavarian capital's annual beer extravaganza, had sought a legal cap for the next three years on the price of the traditional Mass, a
The dpa news agency says Schmid failed to secure a majority for his plan at a council meeting Wednesday. He argued it was needed to prevent breweries passing on extra security-related costs to customers.
Lydia Dietrich, a Green party
