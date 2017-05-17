Musical of 'King Kong' to roar on Broadway next year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A musical version of "King Kong" is hoping to make Broadway go bananas.
Officials at Global Creatures, the Australian company behind the hit arena show "Walking With Dinosaurs," said Wednesday their version of the classic ape story will land at the Broadway Theatre in the fall of 2018. Exact dates and cast will be announced later.
This "King Kong" is written by Jack Thorne, who received the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Play for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The score is composed by Grammy nominee Marius de Vries, whose credits include the films "La La Land" and "Moulin Rouge," with songs by Eddie Perfect.
The show will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.
Producers, who gained the
The show has gone through many changes since it had a workshop in 2010 with a 23-foot mechanical Kong. Back then, Daniel Kramer was originally announced as the director and Craig Lucas was hired to write the story. Following a run in Melbourne, Australia, the show had planned to open on Broadway in 2014 but delayed to "implement creative changes."
___
Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span