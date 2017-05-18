Adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 'Alias Grace' to debut on CBC-TV on Sept. 25

TORONTO — Sarah Polley's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel "Alias Grace" will debut on CBC-TV on Sept. 25.

The show, which will also stream outside of Canada on Netflix in the fall, is inspired by the true story of Grace Marks, a young Irish immigrant and maid who was convicted of murder in Upper Canada in 1843 but exonerated decades later.

Polley wrote and produced the project, which is based on Atwood's 1996 Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning historical tale.

Mary Harron directs the cast, which includes Sarah Gadon in the title role. Other cast members include Anna Paquin, Paul Gross and Kerr Logan.