Bankruptcy forces organizers of British Columbia music festival to cancel event

VANCOUVER — The Pemberton Music Festival in British Columbia has filed for bankruptcy and this year's event has been cancelled.

Those who have already bought tickets to the event that was scheduled to start July 13 may also be out of luck when it comes to getting a quick refund.

A statement posted on the festival website says because the partnership that organizes the festival is in bankruptcy, it has no ability to provide refunds.

It says ticket holders can file a claim as an unsecured creditor, but estimates that process would take several weeks to resolve itself.

The statement made no mention of why the festival declared bankruptcy, only saying financial services firm Ernst & Young Inc. was appointed as a trustee to oversee the process.

Calls to the organizers were no immediately returned.