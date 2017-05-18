Harvard student submits rap album as his senior thesis
BOSTON — A senior at Harvard University is earning praise — and an
Harvard officials say Obasi Shaw is the first student in the university's history to submit a rap album as a senior thesis in the English department.
Shaw is from an Atlanta suburb and describes his album as a moody take on what it means to be black in America.
The album draws on Geoffrey Chaucer's 14th-century classic "The Canterbury Tales" and other literary works. It received the equivalent of an A-minus grade, enough to guarantee Shaw will graduate with
Shaw says he was surprised by the positive response from Harvard.
Rap and hip-hop have drawn growing academic interest from colleges, some of which now offer minors in hip-hop studies.
