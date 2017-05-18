Entertainment

Iran's Asghar Farhadi collects Oscar at Cannes after boycott

Director Asghar Farhadi, left, and actress Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the screening of the film Ismael's Ghosts at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

CANNES, France — Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has finally received his Oscar for best foreign language film, nearly three months after boycotting the Academy Awards ceremony.

Farhadi received the statuette during the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.

Farhadi boycotted the ceremony in February over President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban on people from several majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.

In his acceptance speech Wednesday, Farhadi praised Cannes as a "place where cultures speak to one another."

Farhadi won for "The Salesman," a drama centred around the story of a married couple who performed Arthur Miller's play "Death of a Salesman" on stage.

