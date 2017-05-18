Oops! Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

CANNES, France — Supermodel Bella Hadid's high split gown has led to a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pictures from the event in France show Hadid's underwear on view for a slew of photographers ahead of the festival's opening ceremony Wednesday. She was there with her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The 20-year-old Hadid has yet to comment on the mishap. In an Instagram post ahead of the event, she called the Cannes red carpet her " favourite ."