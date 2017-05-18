PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 5/14/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

7. "A Dog's Way Home" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

8. "The Thirst" by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

9. "Since We Fell" by Dennis Lehane (Ecco)

10. "All By Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

11. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

12. "Men Without Women" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)

13. "Anything is Possible" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. "The Broken Road" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

15. "The Woman in the Castle" by Jessica Shattuck (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

5. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Democracy" by Condoleezza Rice (Twelve)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Teammate" by David Ross (Hachette)

9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

11. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

12. "This Fight is Our Fight" by Elizabeth Warren (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

14. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

15. "Jackie's Girl" by Kathy McKeon (Gallery)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. "The Bitter Season" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

3. "As Time Goes By" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

4. "The Emperor's Revenge" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Family Tree" by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

6. "Blood Magick" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

7. "The Obsession" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

8. "Magic" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. "End of Watch" by Stephen King (Pocket)

10. "Extreme Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Orchard Valley Grooms" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. "The Kept Woman" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

14. "A Dog's Journey" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

15. "Twelve Dead Men" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

5. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchet (Harper Perennial)

6. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

7. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

8. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

9. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

10. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

11. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

12. "Confessions of a Domestic Failure" by Bunmi Laditan (Mira)

13. "The Zookeeper's Wife" (movie tie-in) by Diane Ackerman (Norton)

14. "Detective Cross" James Patterson (BookShots)

15. "Uninvited" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)