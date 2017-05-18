'Seattle's son' Chris Cornell mourned in city

Seattle awoke Thursday to the news of the death of Chris Cornell, among its most famous musicians and one whose forceful, sombre songs helped cement the city's place in rock history.

KEXP, Seattle's popular independent radio station, paid tribute to Cornell throughout the day. The station played non-stop songs from Soundgarden and Cornell's other bands and solo work, as well as artists who covered Cornell's material and those who were influenced by him.

Grief-stricken fans left flowers at memorials throughout the city.